Gas leak following accident shuts down O Street, police say
Gas leak following accident shuts down O Street, police say

  • Updated
A portion of O Street was closed Friday night after a vehicle struck a building and caused a gas leak, police say.

Lincoln Police Capt. Ben Kopsa said a vehicle driving near 42nd and O streets left the roadway and hit a building around 9:30 p.m. The accident sprung a gas leak, forcing police to close O Street from 40th to 44th streets until around 11 p.m., Kopsa said.

The vehicle's four occupants were taken to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. 

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash, which is under investigation. Black Hills was still on the scene of the leak as of 11:45 p.m.

