$23 gas drive-off leads to arrest, Lincoln police say
$23 gas drive-off leads to arrest, Lincoln police say

A 21-year-old Lincoln man stands accused of misdemeanor shoplifting for taking off earlier this month with $23 worth of gas.

Officer Erin Spilker credited an alert clerk at the U-Stop at 3244 Cornhusker Highway who took down the tag numbers of a Jeep Renegade with Arizona plates that had filled up at about 2:30 a.m. Feb. 4, then left without paying.

Spilker said a couple of days later police tracked down the Jeep and the owner, who told police a friend had borrowed his Jeep that night and returned it with gas. Police got the gas station video on Tuesday and arrested the man early Wednesday on suspicion of theft by unlawful taking and resisting arrest when police arrested him.

Prosecutors charged him with misdemeanor theft.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

