Garage fire near 25th and L ruled an arson, Lincoln police say

Lincoln police say a garage fire Tuesday night near 25th and J streets is being investigated as an arson.

Officer Erin Spilker said just before 10 p.m. police and firefighters went to the 400 block of South 25th Street when a neighbor called in after seeing a pile of trash on fire near a tree.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue put out the fire, which caused an estimated $5,000 damage to a detached garage and a 1999 gold Lexus RX300.

Spilker said the fire inspector ruled it an arson.

PHOTOS: FIREFIGHTERS IN ACTION

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.