Garage fire near 25th and J ruled an arson, Lincoln police say

Lincoln police say a garage fire Tuesday night near 25th and J streets is being investigated as an arson.
Officer Erin Spilker said just before 10 p.m. police and firefighters went to the 400 block of South 25th Street when a neighbor called in after seeing a pile of trash on fire near a tree.
Lincoln Fire & Rescue put out the fire, which caused an estimated $5,000 damage to a detached garage and a 1999 gold Lexus RX300.
Spilker said the fire inspector ruled it an arson.
