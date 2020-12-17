 Skip to main content
Garage fire near 25th and J ruled an arson, Lincoln police say
Lincoln police say a garage fire Tuesday night near 25th and J streets is being investigated as an arson. 

Officer Erin Spilker said just before 10 p.m. police and firefighters went to the 400 block of South 25th Street when a neighbor called in after seeing a pile of trash on fire near a tree.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue put out the fire, which caused an estimated $5,000 damage to a detached garage and a 1999 gold Lexus RX300.

Spilker said the fire inspector ruled it an arson.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

