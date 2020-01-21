Garage fire Monday night caused $100K damage, Lincoln Fire & Rescue says

A garage fire Monday night near 49th and A streets caused $100,000 damage, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue.
Capt. Nancy Crist said at 11:20 p.m. firefighters were called to 1320 S. 49th St. about a detached garage on fire. The fire didn’t spread from the garage but caused an estimated $25,000 damage to the structure and $75,000 to its contents.
Crist said the fire was caused by a wood-burning stove inside the garage.
