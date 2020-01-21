You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Garage fire Monday night caused $100K damage, Lincoln Fire & Rescue says
View Comments
editor's pick

Garage fire Monday night caused $100K damage, Lincoln Fire & Rescue says

{{featured_button_text}}

A garage fire Monday night near 49th and A streets caused $100,000 damage, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue.

Capt. Nancy Crist said at 11:20 p.m. firefighters were called to 1320 S. 49th St. about a detached garage on fire. The fire didn’t spread from the garage but caused an estimated $25,000 damage to the structure and $75,000 to its contents.

Crist said the fire was caused by a wood-burning stove inside the garage.

Fire logo 2014
View Comments
0
1
0
4
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News