Garage fire in south Lincoln ruled an arson, police say

A fire involving a detached garage at a home south of 27th Street and Nebraska 2 is being investigated as an arson, police say.
It happened Thursday around 6 a.m. at 4611 Tipperary Trail. Officer Erin Spilker said a 34-year-old man was awakened by a newspaper carrier who said his garage was on fire.
She said fire inspectors determined an accelerant had been used. It caused an estimated $5,000 damage.
