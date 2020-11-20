 Skip to main content
Garage fire in south Lincoln ruled an arson, police say
Garage fire in south Lincoln ruled an arson, police say

A fire involving a detached garage at a home south of 27th Street and Nebraska 2 is being investigated as an arson, police say.

It happened Thursday around 6 a.m. at 4611 Tipperary Trail. Officer Erin Spilker said a 34-year-old man was awakened by a newspaper carrier who said his garage was on fire.

She said fire inspectors determined an accelerant had been used. It caused an estimated $5,000 damage.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

