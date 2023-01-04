Gage County man initially accused of murder conspiracy enters plea to misdemeanor charges

A Liberty man on Wednesday pleaded no contest to misdemeanors for stalking, domestic assault and a protection order violation for what initially was described as an alleged conspiracy to commit murder.

Derrie Seeman, 41, will face up to three years in prison at his sentencing in February.

Gage County District Judge Rick Schreiner accepted Seeman's pleas to the charges, which came as the result of a plea agreement where prosecutors dropped two other charges: terroristic threats, a felony, and third-degree domestic assault, a misdemeanor.

On Dec. 10, 2021, Sheriff Millard “Gus” Gustafson announced Seeman's arrest in a news release, saying during the course of the investigation officials found evidence that indicated the then 40-year-old had been plotting to kill or have killed a family member, as well as a juvenile male and another adult male in Blue Springs.

Derrie Seeman and his father, William Seeman Jr., were arrested at a home in Liberty, about 6 miles north of the Kansas border, and booked into the Gage County Detention Center on conspiracy to commit murder.

William Seeman Jr. ultimately was released without charges.

