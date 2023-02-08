Deputies arrested a Gage County man who had seven warrants out for his arrest following a brief standoff Wednesday morning in northeast Lincoln, according to the Lancaster County sheriff.

Investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Metro Fugitive Task Force tried to arrest David Barrett near 58th and Holdrege streets at around 8 a.m. Wednesday, but the 37-year-old told authorities he had a gun and threatened violence, Sheriff Terry Wagner alleged.

Authorities set up a one-block perimeter around an RV that Barrett had barricaded himself inside and the sheriff's office deployed its Tactical Response Unit, Wagner said.

After 36 minutes, Barrett surrendered himself to deputies without further incident, Wagner said. Investigators did not find a gun in the RV.

Barrett, who was wanted on several warrants including charges of terroristic threats, burglary and possession of a deadly weapon, was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

