Gage County asking for help tracking down puppy stolen from porch in Barneston

The Gage County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a 3-month-old Lab-mix puppy named Blackbear stolen from a porch in Barneston on Sunday.

Sgt. Jason Sharp said deputies interviewed a suspect who admitted to taking the dog and giving it to new owners.

But that person refused to share the dog's location.

In a news release, Sharp asked anyone with information about the puppy's location to contact the Gage County Sheriff's Office and said if the person who has the dog promptly contacts them, no criminal charges would be filed.

Sharp said deputies cited two women, 56-year-old Kimberly Petersen of rural Wymore and 55-year-old Kristin Wilcox of Barneston, on suspicion of theft by unlawful taking. They also issued citations to Kristin Wilcox and Todd Wilcox, 57, for false reporting.

Sharp said anyone concerned for the welfare of an animal should contact law enforcement or animal control. Stealing pets is a criminal offense.

