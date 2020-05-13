Fundraising continues for memorial for fallen officers outside Lincoln's Hall of Justice

"The sooner the better. Once we can get the fundraising portion completed we can move on to the final planning and construction," he said.

Flags will be flown at half-staff Friday in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day. And officers and deputies are draping their badges this week in remembrance of fallen officers. The memorial would be a year-round reminder.

Deputy James Baird, of the sheriff's association, said they're excited about the project, given that between 80,000 and 1 million people walk into the Hall of Justice each year.

"It would be nice to have all of those people be able to reflect on the officers that gave their lives in the line of duty," he said.

Sheriff Terry Wagner called it a great joint effort.

"It just helps folks to remember that we're out there to do a job to keep them safe and it's dangerous business," he said.

Both agencies have memorials inside their departments for those officers, and the sheriff's office dedicated a park and memorial in Hickman in 2013 for Craig Dodge, who was shot and killed there while responding to a domestic assault in 1987.