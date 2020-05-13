Fundraising continues for memorial for fallen officers outside Lincoln's Hall of Justice

A day after Gov. Pete Ricketts proclaimed it "Police Week" in Nebraska and designated Friday as Peace Officers Memorial Day, organizers behind a campaign to build a memorial for local law enforcement officers said they continue to work toward their goal.
Lincoln Police Sgt. Max Hubka, treasurer of the police union, said it has raised $80,000 so far for the $125,000 project.
The Lincoln Police Union and the Lancaster County Deputy Sheriff's Association want to build the memorial on the east side of the Hall of Justice, which houses both departments, the state courts and county attorney's offices.
The campaign began last year in hopes of providing a public memorial for the six Lincoln Police officers and three Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies who died or were killed in the line of duty.
Each union has contributed $15,000 to the campaign.
Hubka said Wednesday that the coronavirus has gotten in the way of two fundraisers this spring, including a memorial run that would have been Saturday.
"Obviously, because of things that are going on, we decided to cancel that as well," he said.
Hubka said they hope to put together more events to cap off the fundraising campaign and would like to see the memorial built by fall of 2021.
"The sooner the better. Once we can get the fundraising portion completed we can move on to the final planning and construction," he said.
Flags will be flown at half-staff Friday in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day. And officers and deputies are draping their badges this week in remembrance of fallen officers. The memorial would be a year-round reminder.
Deputy James Baird, of the sheriff's association, said they're excited about the project, given that between 80,000 and 1 million people walk into the Hall of Justice each year.
"It would be nice to have all of those people be able to reflect on the officers that gave their lives in the line of duty," he said.
Sheriff Terry Wagner called it a great joint effort.
"It just helps folks to remember that we're out there to do a job to keep them safe and it's dangerous business," he said.
Both agencies have memorials inside their departments for those officers, and the sheriff's office dedicated a park and memorial in Hickman in 2013 for Craig Dodge, who was shot and killed there while responding to a domestic assault in 1987.
Organizers believe the location for a memorial — designed to have life-size statues of officers kneeling before walls that bear the names of the officers — would attract hundreds of thousands of visitors and honor the sacrifice those officers gave for their agencies and community.
Interested donors can find out more about the campaign at Honorthefallenlincoln.com.
