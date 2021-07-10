'Frustrating beyond belief' — Police investigate as break-ins at local vape shops stack up

The latest three break-ins follow at least two others in recent months that seem to align with those investigated this week.

Would-be burglars forced their way into the front of G&G Smoke Shop, near 27th and Randolph streets, just before 3 a.m. on June 15, setting off an alarm and alerting LPD and the shop's owner.

By the time police arrived, the store was empty, Spilker said in June. Internal surveillance video reviewed by police showed two people running through the store and kicking at an interior door, but leaving without gaining further access, Spilker said. The would-be burglars didn't make off with any property, but caused an estimated $500 in damage.

And on May 23, officers found shattered storefront glass at Lincoln Vapor just before 3 a.m. after responding to an alarm call. Investigators then weren't sure if anything had been stolen from the business, near 68th and A streets, but the would-be burglars caused an estimated $700 in damage to the building.

Bonkiewicz said the department is monitoring the break-ins, and despite the intense uptick in the last week, vape shop burglaries in 2021 seem to be on par with what they were a year ago.

But the uptick that seems to involve the same group of burglars could date further back than this calendar year.