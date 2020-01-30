Fremont woman pleads no contest for Memorial Day crash that killed Lincoln man

A 73-year-old Fremont woman Thursday pleaded no contest to motor vehicle homicide for a crash last May that killed a Lincoln man.
Lois Vachal is set for sentencing on the misdemeanor in March.
Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Erica Pruess said Vachal killed Dennis Plautz unintentionally when Vachal ran a red light May 27 and collided with Patricia Plautz's SUV.
She said Patricia Plautz, of Lincoln, had been exiting Interstate 80 and trying to turn onto U.S. 77 when Vachal hit her Honda CR-V, causing it to roll.
Dennis Plautz, her 74-year-old passenger, died an hour later at a Lincoln hospital.