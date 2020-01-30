You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fremont woman pleads no contest for Memorial Day crash that killed Lincoln man
View Comments

Fremont woman pleads no contest for Memorial Day crash that killed Lincoln man

{{featured_button_text}}

A 73-year-old Fremont woman Thursday pleaded no contest to motor vehicle homicide for a crash last May that killed a Lincoln man.

Lois Vachal is set for sentencing on the misdemeanor in March. 

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Erica Pruess said Vachal killed Dennis Plautz unintentionally when Vachal ran a red light May 27 and collided with Patricia Plautz's SUV.

She said Patricia Plautz, of Lincoln, had been exiting Interstate 80 and trying to turn onto U.S. 77 when Vachal hit her Honda CR-V, causing it to roll.

Dennis Plautz, her 74-year-old passenger, died an hour later at a Lincoln hospital.

Courts logo 2017

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News