The Lancaster County Attorney's office has charged a 73-year-old Fremont woman with motor vehicle homicide for a crash in May that killed a Lincoln man.
Lois Vachal pleaded not guilty at her first court appearance on the misdemeanor charge last week.
After the May 27 crash, investigators with the Lancaster County Sheriff's office said Patricia Plautz of Lincoln was exiting Interstate 80 and attempting to turn onto U.S. 77 when Vachal ran a red light and collided with her, causing Plautz's Honda CRV to roll.
Dennis Plautz, a 74-year-old front-seat passenger in the CRV, died a little more than an hour later at a Lincoln hospital.
Patricia Plautz, Vachal and two of Vachal's passengers also were injured in the crash.