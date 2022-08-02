 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont man arrested after leading authorities on chase, crashing in west Lincoln

A Fremont man was arrested Monday night after he allegedly stole a Mercedes SUV, led sheriff's deputies on a high-speed pursuit in Seward County and crashed into a truck in west Lincoln, injuring himself and three others, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

At about 8 p.m., deputies with the Seward County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop the vehicle — driven by 27-year-old Marcus Vogt — for speeding on Interstate 80 near Goehner. Vogt fled westbound at high speeds, exited the interstate and continued to flee on county roads until deputies stopped the chase when Vogt crossed into Lancaster County. 

Marcus A. Vogt mugshot

Marcus A. Vogt

Around 8:30 p.m., Nebraska State Patrol troopers were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 77 and West O Street after the stolen SUV struck a Ford F-350 that was attempting to turn.

Troopers, who had been notified that the stolen SUV was headed toward Lincoln, witnessed the crash but were not involved in any pursuit, patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said.

The crash sent Vogt, his two passengers and the driver of the truck to the hospital.

After he was released from the hospital, Vogt was lodged in Seward County Detention Center on suspicion of theft-receiving stolen property, operating a vehicle to resist arrest, willful reckless driving, speeding and violating a stop sign.

The other injured individuals were released from the hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation at the scene revealed the vehicle was stolen out of Fremont.

