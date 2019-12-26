Fourth person dies from injuries suffered in mid-December crash on I-80

A fourth person has died from injuries suffered in a Dec. 15 crash on Interstate 80 between Lincoln and Omaha, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Alexis Pascual Bernabe, 4, died Wednesday evening at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Domingo Pascual Velasquez, 19, and Erica Rafael Pascual, 15, were pronounced dead at the scene, while Heidy Diaz, 10, died later that day at an Omaha hospital.

All four were riding in a Chevrolet Trailblazer that went out of control in slick conditions on eastbound I-80 near Greenwood just after 11 a.m., the Nebraska State Patrol said. The SUV struck a Mini Cooper, entered the median, rolled and crossed into the westbound lanes, where it was hit by a Honda Odyssey minivan. A Ford F-150 pickup was then involved in the crash.

The driver and front-seat passenger of the Trailblazer — Carlos Bernabe Escobar, 29, and Carmelina Pascual Bernabe, 28, both of Lincoln — were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. They were parents to the younger children, according to the State Patrol; the teens were their niece and nephew.

