Fourth man arrested in beating, attempted robbery of Lincoln man
Fourth man arrested in beating, attempted robbery of Lincoln man

A fourth man has been arrested in connection with the attempted robbery of a Lincoln man in January, police say.

Emmanuel Kuot

Emmanuel Kuot, 18, was picked up after a traffic stop near 28th and Fair streets on Friday.

Police already had arrested Jordan Parker, 19, and Victor Melendez III and Reginald Temple, both 18, for the same incident, Officer Erin Spilker said.

Reginald Temple

Victor Melendez III

She said police broke up a large house party the night of Jan. 25 after getting called about a disturbance. They were called back at 12:30 a.m. on a report that a 20-year-old man had been beaten by a group of men whom he hadn't let into the party because he didn't recognize them. 

One punched the victim, then the others joined in. One took his phone and money, police said. 

Spilker said the victim was left with swelling to his face, arms and hands.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

