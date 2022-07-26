Fourth car fire this month reported in east Lincoln, police say

Police are once again investigating an east Lincoln car fire as a suspected arson after a 2003 Hyundai Sonata caught fire Monday night, less than two days after it was reported stolen, according to authorities.

Firefighters and officers responded to the blaze, near 80th and Myrtle streets, around 11:30 p.m. Monday, Lincoln Police Investigator Scott Parker said.

The incident marks the fourth car fire in east Lincoln this month. Each instance has occurred near A Street between 70th and 84th streets.

It's unclear how the Hyundai caught fire, Parker said, but police are working with fire inspectors to investigate the blaze as an arson.

The car was reported stolen around 1 a.m. Sunday from a home near 84th and A streets, Parker said.