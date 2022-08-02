 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four transported to hospital in crash involving stolen vehicle in Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0

A Monday night crash involving a stolen Mercedes and another vehicle sent four occupants to the hospital, the Nebraska State Patrol reported.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 77 and West O Street after a Mercedes SUV struck a Ford F-350 that was attempting to turn.

The driver and two passengers in the Mercedes and the driver of the truck were sent to Bryan West following the crash.

Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said responders had been informed that Seward County deputies were in pursuit of a Mercedes stolen in Seward County that was heading toward Lincoln.

While troopers were waiting on West O to turn southbound onto U.S. 77, they witnessed the crash, but were not involved in any pursuit, Thomas said.

After treatment, the driver of the Mercedes was turned over to the Seward County Sheriff's Office. The other injured individuals were released from the hospital with minor injuries.

News intern

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.

