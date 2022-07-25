 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four shots fired in central Lincoln early Saturday morning, police say

Police are investigating after officers found four shell casings in central Lincoln early Saturday morning following several reports of a shooting in the area, authorities said. 

Officers responded to the area near 32nd and Vine streets around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after residents reported hearing five gunshots, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said Monday.

Police found four .40 caliber casings in the intersection, Vollmer said. It's unclear what, if anything, the shooter targeted. No nearby cars or buildings had been struck by gunfire, Vollmer said. 

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

