Four people arrested after violent day at central Lincoln apartment complex, police say

Four people were cited Thursday after an argument between two groups at a central Lincoln apartment complex devolved into an evening of violence that included an assault and robbery, according to police.

Officers first responded to the building, near Capitol Avenue and J Street, around 4 p.m. Thursday after a 31-year-old man deployed pepper spray at another man, exposing two children to the spray, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

As police interviewed witnesses, another man got into a verbal altercation with residents and later threw chunks of concrete toward a nearby vehicle, Kocian said.

Both men were taken into custody and cited with misdemeanors. As the 30-year-old was transported to jail, he repeatedly kicked the door of a police cruiser, causing an estimated $3,500 in damage, Kocian said.

Police were back at the apartment complex three hours later, after 25-year-old Hannah Lowe and 29-year-old Jermaine Jefferson allegedly robbed a 17-year-old girl of her wallet, Kocian said.

Kocian said Lowe wielded two knives and Jefferson displayed a shotgun when they approached the girl around 7 p.m., first threatening her with the weapons before Jefferson punched her and took the wallet.

Police arrested Jefferson on suspicion of robbery and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Lowe was cited and released for aiding and abetting a robbery, Kocian said.

Officers recovered the stolen wallet but did not locate the shotgun.