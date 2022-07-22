 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Four people arrested after violent day at central Lincoln apartment complex, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

Four people were cited Thursday after an argument between two groups at a central Lincoln apartment complex devolved into an evening of violence that included an assault and robbery, according to police. 

Officers first responded to the building, near Capitol Avenue and J Street, around 4 p.m. Thursday after a 31-year-old man deployed pepper spray at another man, exposing two children to the spray, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Lincoln teen serving life for officer's killing faces murder charge in 2020 stabbing
Lincoln woman defrauded of nearly $150,000 through local scam, police say

As police interviewed witnesses, another man got into a verbal altercation with residents and later threw chunks of concrete toward a nearby vehicle, Kocian said.

Both men were taken into custody and cited with misdemeanors. As the 30-year-old was transported to jail, he repeatedly kicked the door of a police cruiser, causing an estimated $3,500 in damage, Kocian said.

Police were back at the apartment complex three hours later, after 25-year-old Hannah Lowe and 29-year-old Jermaine Jefferson allegedly robbed a 17-year-old girl of her wallet, Kocian said.

People are also reading…

Kocian said Lowe wielded two knives and Jefferson displayed a shotgun when they approached the girl around 7 p.m., first threatening her with the weapons before Jefferson punched her and took the wallet.

Jermaine Jefferson

Jefferson

Police arrested Jefferson on suspicion of robbery and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Lowe was cited and released for aiding and abetting a robbery, Kocian said.

Officers recovered the stolen wallet but did not locate the shotgun.

Body armor, ammunition stolen from Lancaster County Sheriff's pickup

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault of a minor

Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault of a minor

The Lincoln Police Department were called to the 1600 block of West E Street with complaint of a disturbance. Upon arrival, 22-year-old Xavier Wheeler was found hiding in a bedroom closet, LPD Sgt. Justin Armstrong said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News