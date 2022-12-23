Four Lincoln teens in custody following car robbery, foot chase, police allege

Four teens are in custody after at least three of them participated in the robbery of a 20-year-old Lincoln woman's car Thursday morning after the woman offered them a ride amid historically low wind chills, according to police.
The alleged robbery occurred shortly before noon Thursday in a north Lincoln mobile home park, when the woman spotted three teenage males walking in the cold as she completed a food delivery nearby, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.
The 20-year-old — accompanied by a 16-year-old passenger — offered the teens a ride, Kocian said.
Once inside of her 2005 Toyota Prius, one of the teens pulled a handgun, struck the woman in the head and ordered her and her passenger out of the car, Kocian said.
Police found the car hours later after it crashed at 25th and P streets at around 4 p.m., when five teens fled the Prius on foot.
Law enforcement officers from LPD, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the State Patrol and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police chased the teens along the O Street corridor near downtown Lincoln and eventually caught four of them, Kocian said.
The four teens — ranging in age from 15 to 17 — were taken to the county's Youth Assessment Center and referred to prosecutors on suspicion of robbery and weapons charges, Kocian said.
Police found a gun that had been discarded near the crash scene. One of the five teens who fled remains at large.