Four Lincoln police chief finalists set to appear in public forums

Public feedback

The public is invited to meet the candidates for Lincoln Police chief at four separate forums beginning Monday. Each will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive in Antelope Park.

The candidates will make a brief presentation, answer questions from the moderator and meet with residents.

Monday: Genelle Moore, a background investigator and human resources specialist for Lincoln Public Schools and retired captain with the Lincoln Police Department.

Tuesday: Teresa Ewins, a commander with the San Francisco Police Department.

Wednesday: Darryl McSwain, chief of police for the Maryland-National Capital Park Police-Montgomery County Division.

Thursday: Ramon Batista, former police chief of Mesa, Arizona.

Residents are encouraged to provide feedback on the candidates by submitting comments to Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's office. The mayor will select the next chief, though her decision is subject to approval by the City Council.