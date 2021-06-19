Four Lincoln police chief finalists set to appear in public forums

Four finalists who have spent nearly all of their careers in law enforcement are set to appear at Auld Pavilion in Antelope Park in a series of public forums this week. One of them will likely emerge as Lincoln’s next police chief.
The four candidates — a diverse group of current and former officers that includes a Black police chief, a Latino former police chief and two LGBT women with a combined 60 years in law enforcement — will appear in separate forums at 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The finalist forums will serve as the latest step in the four-month, nationwide search for Lincoln's next police chief. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird hosted 25 meetings with local groups and representatives from different industries and neighborhoods before fielding 31 applicants from 16 states for the job.
The city partnered with Police Executive Research Forum, a police research organization that is assisting in the selection process — a job the city paid the firm $35,000 plus expenses for, the mayor's chief of staff said. Lincoln's next police chief will make an annual salary of $125,000 to $175,000.
Genelle Moore, Monday
Moore, who was the first Black woman commissioned as a Lincoln Police officer in 1982, served the city for 34 years — rising through LPD’s ranks as a patrol officer, a training officer, a recruiter and commander — before retiring in 2017 to take a job with Lincoln Public Schools.
A finalist for police chief in 2016, a job that ultimately went to Jeff Bliemeister, Moore has reentered the fray in local law enforcement, becoming the only local finalist in the search to replace the man who got the job she vied for five years ago.
Upon her retirement from LPD, Bliemeister said Moore’s impact would “be felt for decades to come.”
Tom Casady, who was Lincoln’s police chief from 1994-2011 and later served as the city’s public safety director, called Moore “the conscience of the police department.”
Moore has not been a candidate for a job in policing since the death of George Floyd last May brought sweeping calls for industry-wide reform, leaving her views on this era of policing ambiguous for now.
But she has described racist incidents growing up — which she said persisted when she became an officer — as the reason she joined LPD.
“I thought I could help with the Black community,” she said earlier this year. “It helps to see somebody in a position of power, wearing a police uniform, who is the same color as you.”
Teresa Ewins, Tuesday
One of two active officers among the finalists, Ewins is a commander in the San Francisco Police Department, where she is the highest-ranking LGBT officer on the force.
Working in the Field Operations Bureau-Metro Division, Ewins, in her 26th year of policing, oversees five of the department’s 10 stations and a workforce of about 900 officers.
A California native and a graduate of Sonoma State, Ewins has recently helped lead her department’s reform efforts — dubbed the Bias-Free Policing Policy — that she presented to San Francisco’s police commission just days before Floyd was killed.
Among changes the order sought to implement was a “bias-by-proxy” measure, which would require officers to closely examine claims made by callers reporting crimes, considering callers might make false or ill-informed claims of misconduct because of their racial or implicit bias, according to the proposal.
Ewins told the commission San Francisco would be among the first departments in the country to include a bias-by-proxy segment in its conduct policy, according to the San Francisco News. One commissioner called it “revolutionary.”
Ewins helped develop the community-policing policy in collaboration with the Department of Justice Collaborative Reform Initiative.
Darryl McSwain, Wednesday
McSwain, the only candidate who currently serves as a police chief, is also the only candidate who is actively a finalist for another job. The chief of the Maryland-National Capital Park Police-Montgomery County Division is a candidate to become the next top cop in both Lincoln and Raleigh, North Carolina.
After spending the first 30 years of his career with the Montgomery Department of Police — where he retired as an assistant chief in 2018 — McSwain has spent the last three years with the park police and has been a finalist in at least three national searches for police chiefs.
McSwain, a member of the Montgomery County Human Rights Hall of Fame, was a finalist for the 2020 opening in Nashville, Tennesee, where he said he would confront racial disparities in department staffing and restore faith in the public’s trust in local policing.
In an October 2020 finalist interview in Nashville, McSwain touted diversity efforts he led in Montgomery County and stressed the need for reform that goes beyond just use-of-force and deescalation training.
“I believe what the community’s crying out for today is a police department that is really focused on not only procedural justice but performative justice,” McSwain said. “We’re human beings. We make mistakes. We’re not perfect.”
Ramon Batista, Thursday
Batista served as the police chief in Mesa, Arizona, from 2017-2019 after more than 30 years with the Tucson Police Department. His career there culminated with a promotion to chief of the patrol bureau before his departure for the top job in Mesa.
Batista resigned as police chief in Mesa after his focus on reform and willingness to publicly shame officers who he said used excessive force pitted the former chief against his workforce. He enjoyed support from both the public and the city manager, but Mesa’s Police Association and the Fraternal Order of Police cast a vote of no confidence in Batista that preceded his resignation.
Batista was a finalist for the police chief job in Madison, Wisconsin, last year, where local media reported him to be the favorite among community members. But the city’s Police and Fire Commission picked a different finalist, Shon Barnes, prompting criticism from a Madison activist group.
Throughout the selection process for the job in Madison, Batista, who is bilingual, touted his eagerness to continue reform efforts and usher the department into “a new era” of policing, drawing on his own past experiences in his remarks.
“The experiences of African Americans and minorities in our communities across the country are different from those of folks living in white communities,” Batista said, later noting that he had been stopped for “no reason” on his bicycle when he was 10. “We have to acknowledge that.”
