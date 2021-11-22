 Skip to main content
Four Lincoln homes vandalized as part of TikTok trend, police say
Four Lincoln homes vandalized as part of TikTok trend, police say

A nationwide TikTok trend that prompts participants to kick  and sometime break through  doors has made its way to Lincoln, according to police. 

Officer Erin Spilker said LPD fielded reports of vandalism from four homes in the city on Saturday. Each resident reported a group of individuals kicking in their doors before fleeing in a dark-colored sedan, Spilker said. 

On TikTok, a popular video-sharing app that often generates viral trends to be repeated endlessly by users around the globe, posters kick doors to the beat of "Die Young," a 2012 song from the pop artist Kesha. 

In Lincoln, the police department responded to four homes, all in the eastern part of the city, around 11 p.m., Spilker said. 

Each of the incidents happened between A and Van Dorn streets from 56th to 84th streets, according to police. 

LPD hasn't identified any suspects in the string of vandalisms, but Spilker said the department is encouraging parents to warn their children of the dangers associated with kicking on the doors of strangers. 

"If you kick in a door trying to make a video, and the person whose door is getting kicked in thinks they're house is being broken into  it's a real fear for that person," Spilker said. "They don't know that you're making a TikTok video." 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

