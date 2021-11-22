Four Lincoln homes vandalized as part of TikTok trend, police say

A nationwide TikTok trend that prompts participants to kick — and sometime break through — doors has made its way to Lincoln, according to police.

Officer Erin Spilker said LPD fielded reports of vandalism from four homes in the city on Saturday. Each resident reported a group of individuals kicking in their doors before fleeing in a dark-colored sedan, Spilker said.

On TikTok, a popular video-sharing app that often generates viral trends to be repeated endlessly by users around the globe, posters kick doors to the beat of "Die Young," a 2012 song from the pop artist Kesha.

In Lincoln, the police department responded to four homes, all in the eastern part of the city, around 11 p.m., Spilker said.

Each of the incidents happened between A and Van Dorn streets from 56th to 84th streets, according to police.

LPD hasn't identified any suspects in the string of vandalisms, but Spilker said the department is encouraging parents to warn their children of the dangers associated with kicking on the doors of strangers.