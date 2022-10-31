Four fires displace Lincoln residents, cause thousands in damage over weekend, officials say

Close to a dozen residents were displaced after a rash of fires in Lincoln over the weekend, causing damage to two homes, an apartment building and a garage in different parts of the city, according to officials.

The first of four fires came just before 11 a.m. Friday, when Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to a house fire in southeast Lincoln, where an unattended candle started the blaze at 5621 S. 80th St., Fire Capt. Nancy Crist said.

The fire caused $60,000 in damage — including $30,000 in contents and another $30,000 to the structure — and displaced the home's residents, she said.

Three hours later, crews responded to another house fire, this one near the city's northwestern edge, where an electrical fire caused $15,000 in damage, Crist said.

Investigators determined the fire started at the port of entry where electrical service lines entered the rear of the house at 741 W. Godfrey Dr., Crist said. The damage displaced residents, she said, though it's unclear how many.

A fire that broke out Saturday afternoon at an apartment building south of downtown that prompted the rescue of six residents is "suspicious in nature," Crist said Monday.

Crews helped a family of five through a third-story window of the apartment building, near 8th and F streets, where the fire started in the interior stairway, preventing the residents from escaping, Crist said.

A sixth occupant sheltered in place until crews extinguished the small fire and escorted him out of the building. All occupants were displaced, and fire officials are working with Lincoln Police to investigate the blaze.

The fourth structure fire of the weekend broke out at around 3 p.m. Saturday at a detached three-stall garage near Goodhue Boulevard and G streets. Crist said inspectors determined the fire was an act of arson. It's unclear how much damage the fire caused.