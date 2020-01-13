Four burglaries reported at Latitude apartments in Lincoln; doors had been unlocked

Several apartments were burglarized at a downtown apartment complex over the weekend.

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said four residents of the Latitude apartments at 235 S. 11th St. reported they had items taken from their units sometime overnight Saturday into Sunday.

In all four cases, the burglars entered through unlocked doors while at least one resident was present in the apartment.

Three female residents had their purses stolen, while an Xbox gaming system was taken from another apartment.

During one of the thefts, the female resident described seeing a dark-skinned male in her apartment who was wearing a black sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Witnesses also reported seeing two black males in a hallway of the building carrying an Xbox and a women's bag. One was described as being 6-foot-2 and wearing gauge earrings, which create larger piercing holes. The other male was shorter and had a beard.

Spilker said police plan to review video surveillance footage from the complex.

