Investigators have identified the human remains found in a rural Lancaster County ditch Tuesday morning — and arrested four people in Omaha for their alleged role in the man's death, according to authorities.

Laborers working in southern Lancaster County found 68-year-old Gary T. Lew's decomposing remains in a ditch just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, east of the Olive Creek Lake State Recreation Area, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

The county attorney ordered an autopsy Wednesday that helped authorities identify the Omaha man, who was killed in the Douglas County city "about a month ago," Sheriff's Capt. Tommy Trotter said Friday.

The sheriff's office turned the case over to the Omaha Police Department, who arrested four people Thursday for their alleged role in Lew's death, which Trotter said was a homicide.

Omaha police arrested three men — 37-year-old Jacob Thornley, 39-year-old Justin Thornley and 26-year-old Braden Bongers — on suspicion of second-degree murder in Lew's death, the agency said in a news release Friday morning.

Jacob and Justin Thornley, along with 37-year-old Christina Thornley, were also arrested on suspicion of tampering with evidence and concealing a body, according to the news release.

Christina Thornley is the only one of the four who is not facing a murder charge.

The relationship between the Thornleys was not immediately clear Friday morning.

Omaha police provided no details about what is thought to have led up to Lew's alleged murder.

Trotter said Friday that Lew is thought to have been in the ditch for close to a month before his remains were discovered Tuesday, a half-mile south of Roca Road and Southwest 128th Street.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska Dangerous Cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 5. Scottsbluff 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln 2. Grand Island 1. Omaha A note about the numbers