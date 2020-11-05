Four armed men robbed three people in North Bottoms, Lincoln police say

Four men armed with guns robbed three people Wednesday night in the North Bottoms, police say.

It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 1300 block of New Hampshire Street.

Officer Erin Spilker said a 19-year-old man told police four men approached him as he left a friend's house. They brandished guns and demanded his belongings, getting away with his wallet and cellphone.

Police also spoke with a 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man at the house he'd left. They said they had been robbed, too, by four men armed with guns who came in and stole their cellphones.

Spilker said police found two of the cellphones discarded a few blocks away. The case remains under investigation. She asked anyone with information to contact police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Lincoln Crime Stoppers cases

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.