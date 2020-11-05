Four armed men robbed three people in North Bottoms, Lincoln police say

Four men armed with guns robbed three people Wednesday night in the North Bottoms, police say.
It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 1300 block of New Hampshire Street.
Officer Erin Spilker said a 19-year-old man told police four men approached him as he left a friend's house. They brandished guns and demanded his belongings, getting away with his wallet and cellphone.
Police also spoke with a 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man at the house he'd left. They said they had been robbed, too, by four men armed with guns who came in and stole their cellphones.
Spilker said police found two of the cellphones discarded a few blocks away. The case remains under investigation. She asked anyone with information to contact police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
Lincoln Crime Stoppers cases
Another U-Stop robbery
Bacardi
Beer Me
Best Buy
Blink of an eye
Fixodent
Followed
Heineken
Jack Flash
Kwik Shop robbery
Let me see ya grill
Mart dart
Missing gun
Needed a boost
Not so bad guy
Ping pong paddle
Questionable behavior
Red Sox fan
Smashing glass
Snacky Snack
Tip jar taken
U-Stop robbery
Wheeee
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.