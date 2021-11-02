Fortenberry motion challenges federal trial in California

The congressman's attorney, John Littrell of Los Angeles, had earlier signaled his intention to file the motion to dismiss the case in California because of a lack of venue in Los Angeles.

Contacts involved in the case were made in the District of Columbia and Nebraska, Littrell had earlier said.

The $30,000 in illegal campaign contributions from a foreign source were collected at a fundraising event in Los Angeles.

"The congressman will ultimately be victorious in this case," said Jim Morrell of Washington, a spokesman for Fortenberry. "He did not lie to the FBI and in fact was trying to help them."

At issue is $30,000 in cash from a Nigerian-born billionaire named Gilbert Chagoury that was contributed to Fortenberry's campaign through other individuals who attended the fundraiser in Los Angeles.

"The government does not allege that Congressman Fortenberry knew about Chagoury's scheme to funnel foreign donations to his campaign in 2016," the motion to dismiss stated.

"He didn't," it said. "The indictment should be dismissed."