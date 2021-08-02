 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Wesleyan student breaks into Lucas Hall, trashes art studio, police say
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Former Wesleyan student breaks into Lucas Hall, trashes art studio, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

A former student of Nebraska Wesleyan University broke into a campus building and caused more than $8,000 worth of damage, according to police. 

Benjamin E. Buras hasn't been a student inside Lucas Hall, the university's art building, since 2015. But he was arrested on Wednesday after police say he broke in on July 24 and threw paint all over a second-floor art studio, damaging room-darkening shades, walls, windows and artwork. 

Wesleyan staff found a shattered exterior window on July 25 at Lucas Hall, where a self-portrait of an associate professor of art was among the items damage, according to an arrest affidavit. 

Staff immediately suspected Buras when they discovered the damaged studio, citing an ongoing grievance they say the 38-year-old has with Wesleyan and its art department, Officer Jorge Dimas wrote in the arrest affidavit. 

"Buras has sporadically contacted NWU demanding transcripts and art projects (be) returned," Dimas wrote. 

Video surveillance showed Buras entering Lucas Hall through the shattered window at around 8 p.m. on July 24, according to the affidavit. He was arrested on July 27 and charged with burglary and felony criminal mischief.

Burglars uproot ATM at University of Nebraska Credit Union, police say
Man collapses outside Lincoln police headquarters after being stabbed in neck, police say
Lincoln man wounded in downtown shooting in July released from hospital, police say
Wesleyan logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A 'Snow Moon' may be the reason you're having trouble sleeping

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News