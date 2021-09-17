 Skip to main content
Former UNL student charged with soliciting prostitution from minor while on campus
Former UNL student charged with soliciting prostitution from minor while on campus

A former University of Nebraska-Lincoln student was arrested and charged this summer for soliciting prostitution from a girl under the age of 18 after police say he invited two women to his dorm room and offered to pay them for sex.

Shaozu Wang, 24, was first arrested July 9 — a week after the incident occurred in a University Suites dorm room, according to an arrest affidavit written by University Police Officer Agustin Champion.

Shaozu Wang

Wang

Two girls who had exchanged messages with Wang on Snapchat agreed to hang out at his dorm, where he told them he would pay them money to visit, according to the affidavit, and later said he would pay them $2,000 for a threesome.

Upon arrival, Wang offered one of the girls — who told him she was 17, according to the affidavit — $100 to kiss him. She agreed, Champion wrote, but later pulled away and told Wang no after he started touching her beneath her clothes. Wang grabbed her arm and tried to keep her there, the girl told UNL police, but she was able to get away.

As both girls left the dorm room, Wang offered the 17-year-old $500 to return to his room later that night to have sex with him, according to the affidavit. She did not return. 

The girls did not report the incident to UNL police, according to the affidavit — Champion uncovered the Snapchat conversion between Wang and the girls after obtaining a search warrant for Wang's account for an unrelated investigation.

Wang was taken to the Lancaster County Jail upon his initial arrest July 13. He was held on a $100,000 percentage bond, which required him to post $10,000.

He posted bond July 21, according to court filings, and did so again Tuesday after he was arrested again for failing to appear at a court hearing in August. 

Wang, a former UNL mechanical engineering student who planned to pursue a master's degree at Penn State University, is listed in court filings as a resident of State College, Pennsylvania, where the school's main campus is located. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

