A former receptionist for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department has been charged with felony marijuana possession after Lincoln drug investigators searched her home last week.
Kayla E. Floyd, 33, faces one count of possession of more than a pound of marijuana, according to court records.
A Lincoln police spokeswoman said members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at Floyd's home near 66th and Orchard streets at 9:20 p.m. on Feb. 28.
During their search, they found 1½ pounds of marijuana, controlled pills and suspected ecstasy, Officer Angela Sands said.
Floyd was arrested and appeared in court, where prosecutors charged her for the marijuana seized by investigators.
Floyd told a judge last week she intends to hire her own attorney.
She was released on her own recognizance and didn't respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
A UNL spokeswoman said Floyd's employment ended Friday.