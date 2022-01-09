 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former UNK football player dies in crash near Ashland
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Former UNK football player dies in crash near Ashland

  • Updated
  • 0

A former University of Nebraska at Kearney football player died in a rollover crash in Cass County early Sunday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Hinwa Allieu, 24, was headed east on Interstate 80 south of Ashland at about 3:45 a.m. when the Dodge Ram pickup he was driving left the road and entered the median. The pickup went airborne and landed about 90 feet away. Allieu was partially thrown from the vehicle, according to officials.

The pickup was on fire when deputies arrived on the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown and the sheriff's office is conducting an investigation.

allieu-hinwa.jpg

Hinwa Allieu

Allieu was a UNK defensive lineman from 2016-19 and graduated in 2021 with a degree in construction management.

"The Loper family is grieving today," UNK football coach Josh Lynn said in a statement. "We are saddened and devastated to learn of the passing of Hinwa. He was a gifted player and team leader, and an even better man. The thoughts and prayers of the University and our football team are with his family and countless friends. We send our heartfelt condolences.”

Lincoln man arrested in Carly Schaaf's death arranged for ride on the day she disappeared, court records show
Building near Bennet burns, with more than $1 million in damage possible, sheriff says
Nebraska City man charged with second-degree murder in New Year's Eve shooting
+1 
Emergency logo 2020

Reach the writer at jebbers@journalstar.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID SURGE OVERWHELMS HOSPITALS, SCHOOLS GO VIRTUAL

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News