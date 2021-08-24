Former TierOne Bank CEO and president agree to garnishment of millions of FDIC money

The former CEO of TierOne Bank has agreed to a $2,345,605 garnishment to pay off the restitution and fine he owes in a criminal case for a scheme to conceal losses on real estate loans from regulators and shareholders, which ultimately led the bank to fail in June 2010.

Gilbert Lundstrom is serving an 11-year prison sentence on house arrest after being convicted at trial of 12 counts, including wire fraud, securities fraud and falsifying bank records.

Last month, federal prosecutors asked the court to make his restitution due right away, rather than in monthly installments.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy Blackburn said the government had learned that the FDIC paid Lundstrom, as receiver for the bank, $481,697 in unpaid retirement plan benefits and still owes him $2,748,561, plus interest.

While he was current on his $2,500 monthly payments, he still had sizable fine and restitution balances. As of July 26, Lundstrom still owed $2,341,721, which includes a fine of $1.2 million.

For that reason, Blackburn sought to block the FDIC from disbursing the $2.7 million and a judge's order for the FDIC to pay funds owed to Lundstrom to the clerk of the court.