Former sportswriter now facing child porn charges in Lincoln

A former sportswriter accused of sexually assaulting a child in Nemaha County now is facing child pornography charges in Lincoln.

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office on Tuesday charged 49-year-old Brian Rosenthal with two counts of generating child pornography and one count of possessing it.

He hasn't yet been set for court in the newly filed case, which involves the same victim he's accused of sexually assaulting in Nemaha County.

Rosenthal remains in jail there, his bond set at $1 million.

According to the complaint, the initial charges stem from a string of incidents from December 2017 to February 2018, in which Rosenthal is alleged to have sexually assaulted a 15-year-old on four separate occasions in rural Nemaha County.

If convicted as charged, Rosenthal would face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a possible maximum sentence of life in prison.

He could face a mandatory minimum of six years more if convicted of the child porn charges filed Tuesday.