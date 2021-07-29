Former sports writer charged with four counts of sexual assault of child in Nemaha County

A Lincoln man has been charged in Nemaha County with four counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Brian Rosenthal, 49, was arrested in Lancaster County on Wednesday and taken to the Nemaha County Jail in Auburn, according to court filings.

The charges stem from a string of incidents from December 2017 to February 2018, in which Rosenthal is alleged to have sexually assaulted the same child, between the ages of 12 and 15, on four separate occasions in Nemaha County. Rosenthal, who grew up and attended high school in Cook, was 45 years old at the time.

Rosenthal was a writer within the University of Nebraska athletic department from 2016 to 2020 and previously covered Husker sports, high school sports and horse racing for the Journal Star from 2001 to 2016.

The first of the four alleged assaults happened between Dec. 22 and Dec. 23 in 2017, according to the complaint filed in Nemaha County. The last incident occurred sometime between Feb. 9 and Feb. 17 of 2018.

The probable cause affidavit supporting the arrest has been sealed in Nemaha County Court. The charges, class 1B felonies, carry a mandatory minimum sentencing of 15 years.

