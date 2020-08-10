Former Sidney man goes to prison for dumping hazardous waste near Aurora

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 44-year-old man will have to serve nearly three years in federal prison and was ordered to pay $25,471 in restitution for disposing of hazardous waste without a permit near Aurora.

Senior U.S. District Judge Laurie Smith Camp sentenced Edward Miller, formerly of Sidney, to two years and nine months in prison, plus three years of supervised release, on Monday.

U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said an investigation conducted by the EPA Criminal Investigation Division determined that on Oct. 24, 2017, Miller loaded a truck and flatbed trailer with various chemicals, including pesticides, from a warehouse at Renkoski Property Development in Sidney.

The containers of chemicals qualified as hazardous waste.

Later that day, Miller drove it to the Aurora area, without the required federal permit to transport hazardous waste, and dumped it at three undeveloped sites along South T Road about 3 three miles south of town.

“The defendant’s disregard for the law created serious human health and environmental hazards,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Cate Holston of EPA’s Criminal Investigation Division in Kansas.