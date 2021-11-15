Former Raymond winery operator to pay $750 fine after threatening employee

Deputies escorted Friend to safety, took Koester into custody and found the revolver at the winery. One round had been discharged.

Koester told deputies that Friend had harassed and terrorized her. Friend, in turn, showed law enforcement a string of threatening text messages from Koester, including one that said "no one is coming to save" him.

"It was terrible from the get-go," Friend later told the Journal Star.

A different former employee filed a complaint with the state Labor Department over six weeks' salary and more than $1,000 in tips that he said Koester failed to pay him.

And Koester is now one of several defendants named in a civil lawsuit filed in October that alleges she remains on the Raymond property despite unpaid rent. Friend, who in July said he was stranded at the winery, is also a defendant in the civil suit.

In the suit, property owners allege Koester and others occupying a house at the winery haven't paid rent since at least August.

On Friday, though, Koester's criminal case came to a close, with the fine she was ordered to pay amounting to less than her original bond fee. Koester paid $1,000 to be released from the Lancaster County Jail in July.

