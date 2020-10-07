Former principal is not John Doe 42 and should be released while case pending, attorney says

Former Catholic school principal Marlan Burki should not remain in federal custody while a case based on an identification of him as John Doe No. 42 — the man pictured in a most-wanted poster involving child pornography — plays out, his attorney said.

Omaha attorney Steve Lefler said he does not believe Burki, who is charged in federal court with production of child pornography, is the man identified in the widely disseminated photo and that it would be onerous for him to remain in federal custody while the case is pending.

“Somebody did say my client was John Doe 42. I’ve got a number of people who say he’s not,” Lefler said. “I certainly don’t think he’s the right guy.”

A hearing on whether Burki should continue to be held in federal custody has been rescheduled for Thursday.

Burki, who was principal of St. Joseph Catholic School in Beatrice last year and principal of a Catholic school in Omaha for 13 years prior to that, was arrested Oct. 1 at his home in Tecumseh.

His case is sealed in federal court, but Lefler said he was arrested because someone identified him as John Doe No. 42.