Former principal at Beatrice Catholic school charged in federal court with producing child porn

Marlan Burki, who was principal of St. Joseph Catholic School in Beatrice last year and principal of a Catholic school in Omaha for 13 years prior to that, faces a federal charge of production of child pornography.
The complaint against Burki in U.S. District Court is sealed, and a hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
The charge is punishable by 15 to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted, followed by supervised release that could last from five years to life.
Both the Lincoln and Omaha dioceses released statements Tuesday saying officials at both schools are cooperating with federal law enforcement officers investigating the case.
Burki was principal of All Saints School from 2006-18 and at the Beatrice school for the 2019-20 school year. The Rev. Nicholas Kipper, director of communications for the Lincoln Diocese, said the school didn't renew Burki's contract in May but it had nothing to do with any criminal allegations.
“St. Joseph has no record of Burki being accused of sexual misconduct with minors during his tenure at the school,” a statement from the Lincoln Diocese says.
Support Local Journalism
The Omaha Archdiocese said the same thing of his tenure at All Saints.
“The Archdiocese of Omaha remains committed to the protection of young people and vulnerable adults, the prevention of abuse, healing of victims and cooperating with civil authorities,” said Deacon Tim McNeil, chancellor of the Archdiocese of Omaha schools. “If anyone is concerned about Mr. Burki’s past actions, he or she should contact law enforcement."
Burki, who now lives with his wife near Tecumseh, previously taught in Whitman and two other Catholic schools in Omaha: Assumption-Guadalupe and Jesuit Academy before becoming principal at All Saints.
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Robert M Wiechelman
Dayton Dajour Price
Jennifer Marie Michener
Quatez Felton
Kaitlyn Hoffman
Nyla E Lucas
Raven Emma Pierson
Alonte Lester
John Glen Baker
Monterell Dwayne Debose
Elisabeth Lorenzo
Cameron Romale Jr Koonce
Sarah A Mangloack
Myra Noelle McKerrigan
Christopher M Johnston
Freddy Rico Pilcher
Dominiga Benito
Leah Rennee York
Patricia Susanne Herman
Hunter P Hawthorne
Michael Medina
Zackary Reuter
Joseph Allen Dunwoody
Brian Diego-garcia
Jaden Hammond
Raven Emma Pierson
Michael Salas Ogden
Isahi A Devora
Julisha Deandra Biggs
Dayton W Schultz
Tucker A Dobberstine
Kash A Davis
Samuel Rg Fatica
Stormy L Chesmore
Alexander Michael Gardner
William A Brown
Mary K Bruber
Alexis Renae Arkulari
Alicia Serinna Chacon
Shaydie Hinman
Machenzie L Pollard
Christopher Allen Wallach
Cytaya Latini Tate-rucker
Saul Aaron Soto
Edgar A Deleon
Tim0thy J Classen
Estevon J Nieto-phillips
Dominique M Wright
Mitchell A Musquiz
Taylen Javonne Garrett
Bianca Rodriguez Zepeda
Kieth L Cunningham
Connor Tiedje
Gary Wayne Jr Burton
Columbriana Hicks
Sequoia Nevaeh Amirako Harlan
Rayjah Levering
Claudia Gonzalez
Mercedes Kruger
Shanta One Four Bryant
Mackenzie Estes
Tachae Marie Ross
Bailey Zapata
Nathan Antonio Turnley
Rigo Britt
Stoy Anders Jr Signal
L0gan Uldrich-argent
Jaywon D Cooper
Emmett C Jr Hawkins
Courtney L Fornstrom
Shalisha M Thomas
Miranda Smith-huenink
Chase Andrew King
Jonathan A Medellin
Logan J Uldrich Argent
Tori Polite
Chris John Goynes
Nyca-ann Gaskill
Jace D Siemer
Dalton J Berens
Austin Aleksander Coate
Destinee Raeanne Sturm
Courtney L Cordes
Robert P Thieme
Adam Castillo
Walter Cj Martin
Tavionna Stevenson
Heather Lynn Charles
Larry Hardenbrook
Michael Eugene Jr Hall
Destinee Ann Connerley
Robert A Christensen
Jesus Lopez-cano
Anthony Edward Jividen
Grace M Echevarria Carmona
Seth P Chambers
Miguel G0nzalez-hernandez
Laurel Kathryn Glynn
Mario A Chavez
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.