Former principal at Beatrice Catholic school charged in federal court with producing child porn

Marlan Burki, who was principal of St. Joseph Catholic School in Beatrice last year and principal of a Catholic school in Omaha for 13 years prior to that, faces a federal charge of production of child pornography.

The complaint against Burki in U.S. District Court is sealed, and a hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

The charge is punishable by 15 to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted, followed by supervised release that could last from five years to life.

Both the Lincoln and Omaha dioceses released statements Tuesday saying officials at both schools are cooperating with federal law enforcement officers investigating the case.

Burki was principal of All Saints School from 2006-18 and at the Beatrice school for the 2019-20 school year. The Rev. Nicholas Kipper, director of communications for the Lincoln Diocese, said the school didn't renew Burki's contract in May but it had nothing to do with any criminal allegations.

“St. Joseph has no record of Burki being accused of sexual misconduct with minors during his tenure at the school,” a statement from the Lincoln Diocese says.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Omaha Archdiocese said the same thing of his tenure at All Saints.