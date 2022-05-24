 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Lincoln's Pub employee returned to business, stole cash from safe, police say

Police arrested a former Lincoln's Pub employee Monday after the 29-year-old returned to the business sometime Sunday night and stole a cash-filled envelope from the safe, according to police.

Mikal Wittler was arrested on suspicion of burglary after surveillance video showed him enter the business near 48th Street and Leighton Avenue after hours and leaving with $2,234 in cash, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The pub's business manager noticed the envelope was missing at around 9:30 a.m. Monday and called police, Vollmer said.

Police arrested Wittler at his apartment Monday afternoon and took him to the Lancaster County jail.

