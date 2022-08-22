Former Lincoln sportswriter to serve at least 15 years in prison for sex assault

A Nemaha County prosecutor repeatedly described former Lincoln sportswriter Brian Rosenthal as a predator at his sentencing hearing Monday afternoon, where a judge ordered the 50-year-old to spend the next 14 years in prison.

"In speaking with the victim, it was significant to him that Mr. Rosenthal stay in prison at least through his 65th birthday," Nemaha County Attorney Angelo Ligouri said in a virtual hearing Monday.

"(The victim) felt that he (Rosenthal) is a significant predator. I think every indication shows that he is a predator to the public, to other young people."

Ligouri said Rosenthal, who pleaded no contest to three counts of first-degree sexual assault, used his history as a sportswriter and his prior relationship with the victim's family to initiate a relationship with the boy, then 15.

The victim told authorities last June that Rosenthal watched his basketball games and talked with him about sports.

After a game in December 2017, Rosenthal asked him to go for a ride in his vehicle, then stopped in rural areas of Nemaha County and made sexual contact with him, according to prosecutors.

Ligouri said Rosenthal had sexual contact with the teen five times before he turned 16.

The victim didn't report the instances to police until Rosenthal used his social media accounts to reach out to the boy's teenage friends, said Ligouri, who cast doubt at Monday's hearing on Rosenthal's remorse.

"(Rosenthal) kind of stated specifically that it was a consensual relationship," the prosecutor said. "He didn't seem to indicate any problem with it."

For his part, Rosenthal's attorney said the Rosenthal "fully understands that what he did was wrong" and had pleaded no contest to protect the victim from the potential trauma of a jury trial.

"Mr. Rosenthal knows that he caused enough pain to this victim already," Justin Kalemkiarian said.

Rosenthal, who worked for the Husker Athletic Department from 2016 to 2020 and previously covered Husker sports, high school sports and horse racing for the Journal Star from 2001 to 2016, did not address the court at Monday's hearing.

His initial charges — four counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child — were reduced as a part of a plea deal.

Ligouri recommended Rosenthal serve 15 years in prison as a part of the deal, which District Judge Stefanie Martinez did not have to follow.

In the end, though, she did, sentencing Rosenthal to 30 to 50 years in prison, meaning he will be parole-eligible in 2036. He gets credit for 390 days in jail.