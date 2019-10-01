{{featured_button_text}}

A former local radio personality has been sentenced to two years of probation for a domestic assault in April.

“It’s something I never want to happen again,” Matthew Rydberg, 41, who was known as Matt McKay on KFRX-FM's morning show, told Lancaster County District Judge Darla Ideus.

He said it’s something he wants to learn from.

“I’ve learned a lot, and I’m ready to learn a lot more, too,” Rydberg said.

In July, he pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Rydberg originally was facing a felony charge for what happened early April 21 at his home near 84th Street and Old Cheney Road.

A 46-year-old woman told police she went to sleep in her children's room after an argument with her husband, who had been drinking, when he became angry. She said Rydberg pushed on her neck and she couldn't breathe, then pushed her face, bit her nose and shoved her.

At his sentencing, Ideus said it stands out that Rydberg doesn’t have a criminal history and is in the action stage of change.

“You have taken a number of steps to address the problem, and you do appear to grasp the seriousness of what happened that night,” the judge said.

She sentenced Rydberg to probation and ordered that he follow recommendations of his probation officer on any alcohol counseling or treatment needed and complete a domestic violence intervention program.

Ideus also ordered him to serve 90 days of jail in 30-day increments throughout probation that can be waived if he does well.

He had faced up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

