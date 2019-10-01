A 46-year-old woman told police she went to sleep in her children's room after an argument with her husband, who had been drinking, when he became angry. She said Rydberg pushed on her neck and she couldn't breathe, then pushed her face, bit her nose and shoved her.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
At his sentencing, Ideus said it stands out that Rydberg doesn’t have a criminal history and is in the action stage of change.
“You have taken a number of steps to address the problem, and you do appear to grasp the seriousness of what happened that night,” the judge said.
She sentenced Rydberg to probation and ordered that he follow recommendations of his probation officer on any alcohol counseling or treatment needed and complete a domestic violence intervention program.
Ideus also ordered him to serve 90 days of jail in 30-day increments throughout probation that can be waived if he does well.
He had faced up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-01-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-01-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-01-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-01-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-01-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-01-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-01-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-01-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-01-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-01-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-01-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-01-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-01-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-01-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-01-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-01-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-01-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-01-2019
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.