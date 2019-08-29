{{featured_button_text}}

A judge sentenced retired Lincoln police officer Greg Cody to 12-16 years in prison for first-degree sexual assault, a charge that encompassed more than a year’s worth of interactions with a woman he’d first met while working.

Cody's attorney, John Ball, called it the most egregious verdict he's seen in 20 years of practice. Cody had faced up to 50 years in prison.

Cody, a 27-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department who resigned after the 32-year-old woman accused him of assaulting her over a 15-month period, was found guilty by a jury in June.

The 56-year-old has been in jail since the verdict. 

The Lincoln Police Department had released a statement earlier saying the department fully cooperated with the Nebraska State Patrol after it became aware of the allegations and made changes after an internal review. Those changes included enhancing supervisory oversight and mandating training on ethical interactions for all employees.

The woman has filed a lawsuit against the police department.

The jury deliberated nearly 14 hours before reaching a verdict on the sex-assault charge. 

Prosecutors charged Cody in November 2017, after the divorced mother of two was hospitalized and told authorities Cody had forced her to have sex dozens of times over the previous 15 months.

The jurors had to find that Cody subjected the woman to sexual penetration without her consent sometime within the period of the relationship, but they didn’t need to agree on which incident occurred without her consent.

The woman testified they had dozens of sexual encounters; Cody testified they'd had three.

Cody said the relationship — which began after he met her in the course of his job — was consensual.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist.

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

