A Lancaster County District Court judge on Thursday sentenced former Lincoln police officer Greg Cody to 12-16 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman he first came in contact with on the job.
Judge Kevin McManaman told Cody, 57, that he had abused the authority and trust given to him by the people of Lincoln and dismissed Cody’s characterization of what happened over a 15-month period as an affair.
“This began with you as a uniformed officer rescuing the victim with some serious mental health problems,” McManaman said. “Over the course of approximately a year, your behavior went from a trusted community servant to an abusive sexual assaulter ... It was not romantic. It was illicit. Your motivation appeared to escalate from personal gratification to frustration and control.”
Cody's attorney John Ball told the judge the jury had convicted an innocent man.
“I’ve been getting verdicts back from juries for over 20 years now,” Ball said. “I can say without reservation this was the most egregiously wrong verdict I’ve ever seen. They got it wrong. This jury got it wrong.”
Prosecutors charged Cody, a 27-year-veteran of the police department, with first-degree sexual assault in November 2017 after a 32-year-old woman was hospitalized and told authorities he had forced her to have sex dozens of times. Cody resigned from the department before he was charged.
Following a 10-day trial in June, the jury deliberated nearly 14 hours before finding him guilty.
They had to find that Cody subjected the woman to sexual penetration without her consent sometime within the period of the relationship, but they didn’t need to agree on which incident occurred without her consent.
At sentencing Thursday, Cody -- at turns emotional and defiant -- told the judge the only thing he’d done wrong was have an affair.
He went into details of the case, presenting a timeline he said showed the events couldn't have happened as prosecutors alleged.
Both he and Ball took aim at the victim.
Ball said the Lincoln Police Department has been the woman’s “personal play toy” and said she’s lying about an assault causing her to feel anxious around law enforcement.
“She loves law enforcement officers, your honor, she pursues them, she chases them, she demands their time and attention. She initiates contact any time she can with LPD.”
Cody said prosecutors wrongly portrayed her as a vulnerable adult, a characterization that shocked the community and likely turned the police union against him. The union, to which he’d paid dues for 27 years, would not represent him, he said.
“My union took my money and put me at a severe disadvantage.”
Cody, who became emotional when he talked about being unfaithful to his wife, said all but a few of his co-workers abandoned him.
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
“I did my job, I tried to help someone, finish out my career. I had two years left. Instead I allowed myself to get involved in a consensual relationship. That’s it,” he said. “I did not coerce my accuser.”
He contended that jurors had called his attorney after the verdict expressing “buyer’s remorse.”
Deputy County Attorney Amy Goodro said she disagreed with Cody’s’ perception of evidence in the case, as well as comments jurors made after the trial, with whom she also spoke, but wouldn’t debate the facts of the case at sentencing.
“Mr. Cody has taken no responsibility for this offense,” she said. “He deflects attention from himself ... he blames others. Obviously he blames the victim, he blames his attorney in the (pre-sentence report), he blames the prosecution as well as the Me Too movement.”
She noted that the interviewer for the pre-sentence investigation, conducted for the judge to consider in sentencing but which is not public record, noted that Cody had a potential for hostility, anger, aggression and impulsivity and his behavior indicated patterns of anti-social behavior.
The 63 commendations Cody received as an officer and letters of support from family and friends show who he is, Ball said.
"Mr. Cody is not defined just by the lies of his accuser, he is defined by a life of service, dedication and public service," he said.
But Goodro said Cody had no insight about how his position of authority over the victim could impact her ability to consent. He shouldn't be shown leniency because he's learned nothing since his arrest -- and he should not be given credit for his years of public service, because he committed the crime while on duty.
The only letter the judge should give weight to is the victim, she said.
The woman has filed a lawsuit against the police department.
The judge gave Cody, who has been in jail since he was convicted, 69 days for time served and ordered that he register as a sex offender.
Ball said his client will pursue all appeal avenues.
“An innocent man just went to prison,” he said after the sentencing. “That should make people’s blood run cold.”
Today's jail updates
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-29-2019
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.