Former Lincoln McDonald's manager accused of sexually assaulting teen employee, court records show

A former manager at a Lincoln McDonald's was arrested Wednesday after a 14-year-old former employee at the fast-food restaurant told police he had sexually assaulted her, according to court records.

The girl told Lincoln Police investigators that Oscar Mendoza, 23, had sexually assaulted her at least twice at his residence near 13th and G streets, according to the affidavit for his arrest.

The girl said Mendoza knew how old she was at the time because of his status as her manager, and because she wasn't allowed to work past 7 p.m., nor could she drive to work.

Mendoza was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual assault.

He's being held at the Lancaster County Jail on a $500,000 percentage bond and would have to pay $50,000 to be released.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.