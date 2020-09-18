Former Lincoln man indicted in Oregon, accused of hate crime in connection to stabbing

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A former Lincoln man has been charged with a hate crime for allegedly stabbing a Black man sitting in a fast food restaurant in December.

A federal grand jury in Eugene, Oregon, returned a one-count indictment this week charging 26-year-old Nolan Levi Strauss, 26, of Colorado Springs, with a hate crime involving an attempt to kill.

According to the indictment, on the morning of Dec. 21, 2019, a 48-year-old Black man arrived at an Arby’s fast food restaurant adjoining the Pilot Travel Center in Ontario, Oregon, where he planned to provide final documentation for a pending job application.

He was sitting in the lobby waiting for the manager when Strauss, unprovoked and without warning, approached him from behind and stabbed him in the neck, U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams said.

Following a struggle for the knife, the man freed himself, and Strauss was detained by store employees who said he told them he did it because the man was Black, "and I don’t like Black people.”

The stabbing resulted in two cuts to the victim’s neck. Afterward, he was life-flighted to Boise, Idaho, for emergency surgery.