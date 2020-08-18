You are the owner of this article.
Former Lincoln man accused of killing his fiancee in Malmo pleads not guilty
A 25-year-old man, formerly of Lincoln, who stands accused of murdering his 27-year-old fiancee in their home in Malmo and leaving her for her children to find, pleaded not guilty Monday.

Kolton Barnes hasn't yet been given a trial date, but Saunders County District Judge Christina Marroquin set a pretrial hearing in October and also took a request for a bond review, and a number of other motions, under advisement. 

His attorney has requested a $250,000 bond.

Kolton Barnes

Kolton Barnes

Barnes has been held without bond at the Law Enforcement and Judicial Center in Wahoo since his arrest July 15 in connection to the killing of Kayla Matulka, who was found stabbed to death along with her dog that morning.

Prosecutors charged him with first-degree murder, animal cruelty, tampering with evidence and two counts of child abuse because Matulka’s two children, ages 6 and 11, were in the home at the time.

Kayla Matulka

Kayla Matulka

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office was called to Matulka's home in Malmo about 9:30 a.m. July 15. Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said the victim’s 11-year-old son found his mother and ran to a friend’s house nearby to get help.

The neighbor went to the home, found Matulka and called authorities.

Matulka had suffered multiple stab wounds, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release.

Woman killed in small Nebraska town, State Patrol says
Victim's fiancé arrested in stabbing death in Malmo
Malmo murder suspect held without bond

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

