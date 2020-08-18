Former Lincoln man accused of killing his fiancee in Malmo pleads not guilty

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 25-year-old man, formerly of Lincoln, who stands accused of murdering his 27-year-old fiancee in their home in Malmo and leaving her for her children to find, pleaded not guilty Monday.

Kolton Barnes hasn't yet been given a trial date, but Saunders County District Judge Christina Marroquin set a pretrial hearing in October and also took a request for a bond review, and a number of other motions, under advisement.

His attorney has requested a $250,000 bond.

Barnes has been held without bond at the Law Enforcement and Judicial Center in Wahoo since his arrest July 15 in connection to the killing of Kayla Matulka, who was found stabbed to death along with her dog that morning.

Prosecutors charged him with first-degree murder, animal cruelty, tampering with evidence and two counts of child abuse because Matulka’s two children, ages 6 and 11, were in the home at the time.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office was called to Matulka's home in Malmo about 9:30 a.m. July 15. Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said the victim’s 11-year-old son found his mother and ran to a friend’s house nearby to get help.

The neighbor went to the home, found Matulka and called authorities.