Former Lincoln child care worker who molested preschoolers gets 100 years

A Lincoln man got an effective sentence of life in prison Thursday for molesting preschool-aged children and making sexually explicit videos of it at a child care center where he worked as a night manager.
"I do accept full responsibility for what I've done. I regret it more than anything," 27-year-old Titus Miller said first, his voice breaking. "Nobody should go through that."
Parents of his young victims sat, socially distanced, in the courtroom watching. Three mothers among them told Senior U.S. District Judge Richard Kopf about the issues their children have faced as a result of what Miller did.
All of them say their children are in therapy now. One said her son has nightmares almost daily, wakes up screaming "don't touch" and has panic attacks.
"I know that he's going to live with that for the rest of his life," she said. "It's going to affect our whole family ... for the rest of our lives."
Another said she's involved in a support group for people who worked at the child care center or whose children went there but weren't necessarily among Miller's victims. The parents all went through the process of getting their young children through interviews and questioning to determine if they'd been abused, she said.
"I'm here to tell you the damage is far and wide," she added.
The third mother said her 6-year-old son has been acting out sexually as a result of what happened and now can't play with other children without supervision or use the public restroom at school. He can't go to parties or have sleepovers with friends.
"He can't even be a normal child," she said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Russell argued for consecutive sentences on each of the five counts of production of child pornography to which Miller pleaded guilty.
"Every victim has to be accounted for," he said.
Russell said Miller deserved more time than others who have been sentenced on the charge in Nebraska because this wasn't an individual act involving one victim and one video.
Grand jury returns 7-count indictment against ex-Lincoln day care worker accused of sex exploitation of children
"Here we're talking about ... basically an entire two-month period where preschool kids were being molested and victimized by Mr. Miller," he said. "There is no case that comes close to this case."
At a plea hearing in July, Russell said between Aug. 17 and Oct. 15 of last year, Miller made 17 pornographic videos of five victims, children between the ages of 4 and 6, while working at Playful Painters Child Care.
Miller got caught after sending some of the videos to a man who was arrested in Alabama, then to FBI agents working undercover. They arrested him Oct. 22, 2019.
Federal Public Defender David Stickman said Miller never had been in trouble before this, aside from maybe a speeding ticket.
"There's no question that this is a serious offense. Mr. Miller understands that. I understand that. Everybody in this courtroom knows that this is a serious offense," he said.
But, Stickman said, Congress recognized that when they set a 15-year minimum sentence on each of the charges. He said Miller saved the state from having to prove its case at trial, where the children would have had to testify and jurors and court staff would have had to watch the videos.
Stickman said Miller agreed not to put anybody through that.
"And he will be reminded of his conduct every day," he said in arguing for a sentence that would give Miller hope he could get out one day.
In the end, Kopf sentenced Miller to 20 years on each charge, to be served back to back, for a total of 100 years.
There is no parole in federal prison.
Miller also is accused in state court of criminal charges of sexual assault involving four children.
That case has been on hold, pending the federal case, though it is likely now to be dismissed.
Playful Painters Child Care was a 24-hour facility near Gateway Mall for children 6 weeks to 12 years of age. It has since closed.
