Former Lincoln child care worker who molested preschoolers gets 100 years

Federal Public Defender David Stickman said Miller never had been in trouble before this, aside from maybe a speeding ticket.

"There's no question that this is a serious offense. Mr. Miller understands that. I understand that. Everybody in this courtroom knows that this is a serious offense," he said.

But, Stickman said, Congress recognized that when they set a 15-year minimum sentence on each of the charges. He said Miller saved the state from having to prove its case at trial, where the children would have had to testify and jurors and court staff would have had to watch the videos.

Stickman said Miller agreed not to put anybody through that.

"And he will be reminded of his conduct every day," he said in arguing for a sentence that would give Miller hope he could get out one day.

In the end, Kopf sentenced Miller to 20 years on each charge, to be served back to back, for a total of 100 years.

There is no parole in federal prison.

Miller also is accused in state court of criminal charges of sexual assault involving four children.

That case has been on hold, pending the federal case, though it is likely now to be dismissed.