Former Lincoln child care worker pleads guilty to making child porn videos at work

A Lincoln man indicted for making sexually explicit videos of children at a local child care center where he worked as a night manager pleaded guilty Wednesday in a deal with prosecutors.

Titus Miller, 27, is looking at 75 years in prison at least at his sentencing Oct. 15, under federal sentencing guidelines.

Family of the victims watched tearfully, one couple walking out midway, as Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Russell gave details of the key evidence that the government had against him, obtained from an FBI investigation that started with a man in Alabama.

Russell said between Aug. 17 and Oct. 15, while working at at Playful Painters Child Care, Miller made more than a dozen pornographic videos in Lincoln of five victims, children between the ages of 4 and 6.

One of the videos depicted Miller engaging in the sexually explicit conduct, according to the plea agreement.

Russell said Miller had sent some of the videos to the man who was arrested in Alabama.

"The FBI was able to access the Alabama subject's account and communicate directly with Mr. Miller, who also provided videos to the FBI agents in the undercover capacity," Russell said.