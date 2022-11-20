Former Lincoln bus driver sues city alleging retaliation for raising safety concerns

A former bus driver for Lincoln's bus system filed a lawsuit against the city this week, alleging that supervisors within Lincoln's Transportation and Utilities department retaliated against him after he raised safety concerns regarding the city's pubic transit fleet.

Steven R. Schmidt first lodged complaints with transit supervisors in December 2019, warning of "major blind spots in the trollies" he was asked to operate as a city bus driver, his attorney, Abby Osborn, said in a civil lawsuit filed in Lancaster County District Court on Wednesday.

Schmidt, who started working for the city in 2015, believed driving the trollies violated state and federal regulations, including those set by the Department of Transportation and the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, Osborn wrote in the complaint.

Osborn said that Schmidt's concerns were ignored until November 2021, when he raised them with transit union officials, who forwarded Schmidt's concerns to transit supervisors within LTU, according to the complaint.

Twenty days after the union had championed Schmidt's complaints, his lawyer said, the city suspended him for one day without pay.

Upon returning from the suspension, Osborn said Schmidt asked to be assigned to another vehicle, rather than a trolley, but supervisors sent him home and forced him to use a vacation day to be paid for the day.

Osborn said that public transit supervisors and LTU Director Liz Elliott required Schmidt to drive the trolley despite his concerns.

And, Osborn alleges, a traffic engineer "aggressively approached" the bus driver in December 2021 and threatened that he'd be further disciplined if he continued to verbalize his complaints. Schmidt asked supervisors for surveillance video of the confrontation, but they denied his request, according to the lawsuit.

Schmidt claimed that city officials acknowledged that safety issues existed but blamed them on a disability the bus driver has, the specifics of which aren't described in his lawsuit.

He filed a charge of discrimination with the Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission on Dec. 27, and two days later, the city sent Schmidt a letter alleging disciplinary actions against him, Osborn wrote in the lawsuit.

Schmidt resigned from his post in April "due to the continued discrimination and retaliation" he faced, his lawyer said in the suit. Schmidt is seeking lost wages and benefits, reinstatement to the city's transportation department and compensation for damages including emotional pain and suffering.

City Attorney Yohance Christie did not respond to a request for comment Friday. He has previously declined to comment on lawsuits against the city, citing the pending litigation and the city's obligation to keep employees' personal information confidential.

Schmidt's complaint marks the latest in a series of lawsuits from current and former employees accusing the city of retaliation.

Four current and former Lincoln Police Officers and two Lincoln Fire and Rescue firefighters have sued the city in recent years, making numerous allegations that include sexual harassment and discrimination, toxic workplaces toward women and a culture of relation.

In the only such lawsuit that has been resolved, the city settled out of court with former Officer Sarah Williams, paying her $65,000.